WATCH: Lito Adiwang turns into an unstoppable menace in crazy submission win over Pongsiri in Manila

Lito Adiwang believes training at SOMA Fight Club has become a “huge advantage” for him.

Adiwang has become a mainstay in the ONE strawweight MMA division since making his promotional debut in October 2018. ‘Thunder Kid’ started by training at the legendary Team Lakay. In late 2023, the 30-year-old announced he was permanently moving to SOMA Fight Club.

During an interview with ONE, Adiwang had this to say about moving camps:

“It’s such a huge advantage. I’m being pushed to do something else, think outside of the box, and bring out other skills. Since they have different styles and strengths, I’m forced to adjust.”

In March 2022, Lito Adiwang suffered a significant leg injury in a second-round TKO loss against Jeremy Miado. Following a lengthy recovery process, Adiwang returned in 2023 and bounced back by securing wins against Adrian Mattheis and Miado.

On February 16, Adiwang looks to continue building momentum by winning his third consecutive fight. To do so, ‘Thunder Kid’ must get through gritty veteran Danial Williams when they meet in an action-packed strawweight MMA bout at ONE Fight Night 19.

Lito Adiwang picks Jonathan Haggerty to defeat Felipe Lobo in ONE Fight Night 19 main event

Following Lito Adiwang vs. Danial Williams, ONE Fight Night 19 will end with Jonathan Haggerty defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo. During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Adiwang had this to say for his prediction of Haggerty vs. Lobo:

“I’ll go with Haggerty. His experience, his opponents, his experience to fight in a five-round world title fight, his experience against the top caliber fighters, those are his advantages. That’s his edge. He’s fought the more dangerous fighters.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the entire event available for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.