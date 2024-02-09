“He’s fought the more dangerous fighters” – Lito Adiwang says experience will give Jonathan Haggerty the edge over Felipe Lobo

Lito Adiwang is confident Jonathan Haggerty will leave ONE Fight Night 19 still a two-sport ONE world champion.

The strawweight MMA talent points to ‘The General’s experience over Felipe Lobo as a trump card that will decide the fate of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on February 16.

‘Thunder Kid’ gave his rundown in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, explaining why he doesn’t see the Englishman dropping his gold inside the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The SOMA Fight Club athlete said:

“I’ll go with Haggerty. His experience, his opponents, his experience to fight in a five-round world title fight, his experience against the top caliber fighters, those are his advantages. That’s his edge. He’s fought the more dangerous fighters.”

After all, Lito Adiwang got ringside experience of Haggerty’s world-class striking in his last outing.

The Londoner got the job done against Fabricio Andrade with relative ease to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, the same night Adiwang avenged his defeat to Jeremy Miado after an intense three-round war.

Adiwang hopes to set the pace for another cracking Jonathan Haggerty performance when he returns against Danial Williams in a pivotal strawweight MMA tie at ONE Fight Night 19.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.

Lito Adiwang full of praise for Haggerty’s ability to rise to the occasion

Just before the two-match winning streak he currently enjoys, Lito Adiwang was dealt a huge blow in his career after tearing his ACL against Miado in their first meeting at ONE X in March 2022.

However, his determination to fend off the injury and return to form saw him overcome his 18-month layoff with an explosive 23-second KO of Adrian Mattheis.

It wasn’t an easy journey as far as ‘Thunder Kid’ can recall, though.

But the strawweight sensation admits he drew inspiration from Haggerty before his comeback fight in September last year.

In the same interview, Lito Adiwang concluded:

“Yeah, I watched him, watched his ups and downs, and he has a really great story. Rodtang beat him, he came back, went to bantamweight, got the belt from Nong-O [Hama].”