“An amazing story” - Filipino star Lito Adiwang draws inspiration from Jonathan Haggerty’s inspiring comeback

Lito Adiwang doesn’t lack motivation, but he’ll also look at the lives of other fighters if he wants that extra boost of inspiration.

The Filipino star, in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, revealed that one of the fighters he admires greatly is ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The British superstar never let the sting of losing his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title stop him from becoming one of the greatest fighters of the current era.

Lito Adiwang said that while Haggerty dropped the gold to Rodtang Jitmuangnon, that didn’t stop ‘The General’ from carving a legendary career at bantamweight.

“Yeah, I watched him, watched his ups and downs, and he has a really great story. Rodtang beat him, he came back, went to bantamweight, got the belt from Nong-O [Hama].”

Haggerty captured his first ONE world title when he beat the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in May 2019. His reign, however, didn’t last long after current world titleholder Rodtang beat him for the belt in August 2019.

Rodtang and Haggerty ran it back in January 2020, with the Thai megastar stopping ‘The General’ in the third round.

After his two losses to Rodtang, Haggerty racked up three straight wins and set up a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9.

Haggerty then scored arguably the biggest upset in Muay Thai history when he slept Nong-O in the first round to become a two-division world champion.

Around half a year later, Haggerty reached champ-champ status when he knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Lito Adiwang continues comeback run against Danial Williams

Lito Adiwang would need the motivation he got from following Haggerty’s career when he continues his comeback tour this February 16.

‘Thunder Kid’ will be on his third fight since his return from injury when he takes on Thai-Australian striker Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Filipino star was sidelined for almost 18 months after suffering a knee injury in his strawweight MMA matchup against compatriot Jeremy Miado at ONE X in March 2022.

Lito Adiwang made his triumphant return to action when he knocked out Indonesian brawler Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34, and he then followed it up with a unanimous decision win over Miado at ONE Fight Night 16.

ONE Fight Night 19 is ONE Championship’s second Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.