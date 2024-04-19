Filipino star Lito Adiwang says Denice Zamboanga's title fight vs Stamp is a "historic one for Philippine MMA"

ONE rising star Lito Adiwang understands the magnitude of Denice Zamboanga's upcoming fight for the Philippines' mixed martial arts landscape.

The proud Filipina warrior has the opportunity to be the country's first female MMA world champion if she can unseat atomweight queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167 on June 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE, 'Thunder Kid' recalled when the Philippines reigned supreme in the world's largest martial arts organization a few years back, with four world champions coming from the Team Lakay stable. He said:

"It will have a huge impact on our MMA landscape because there will be a lady champ. There's also the timing behind it because we've prove in before, especially back when we had four belts in one team before. I think no one could ever top that. "

As sweet as it was to have simultaneous male MMA world champions, Adiwang believes Denice Zamboanga's golden opportunity would be even bigger. After all, she has a shot to reach the mountain top, which no Filipina athlete has ever scaled before.

The Soma Fight Club affiliate added:

"I think it's bigger than this. This time, it'll be a woman who'll be representing us and fighting for a title. So it's an amazing fight and a historic one for Philippine MMA."

Eduard Folayang says Denice Zamboanga can be the flagbearer for women's MMA in the Philippines

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN, former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang also shared his two cents on the biggest fight of Denice Zamboanga's career.

'Landslide' believes 'The Menace' can inspire a whole new generation of female fighters if she can bring 26 pounds of gold back to the Philippines. Folayang said:

"It would be a huge honor for the Philippines if Denice wins the world championship. It will be historic. For sure, she'll inspire a lot of women to follow in her footsteps."

Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can witness ONE 167 on-demand, live on US Primetime completely free of charge.

