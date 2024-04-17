"It will be historic" - Ex-lightweight king Eduard Folayang on Denice Zamboanga claiming the atomweight gold

Filipino MMA icon Eduard Folayang will watch closely as Denice Zamboanga steps up to challenge former training partner and close pal Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7.

With a victory inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender can follow in his footsteps and those of fellow athletes from the Philippines who have tasted gold on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Though he knows the 27-year-old superstar will have her hands full against the three-sport queen, 'Landslide' can't help but share the impact it will have throughout the martial arts-loving nation.

Speaking to ABS-CBN, Eduard Folayang shared:

"It would be a huge honor for the Philippines if Denice wins the world championship. It will be historic. For sure, she'll inspire a lot of women to follow in her footsteps."

Denice Zamboanga has long been waiting for her shot at the prestigious crown, ever since it was in possession of then-longtime divisional queen 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee. However, a five-round war against the Singaporean-American superstar somehow failed to materialize due to one factor after another.

During that time, though, Stamp worked her way into the upper echelons of the division. And a ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship victory all but sealed her fate to accomplish three-sport dominance.

The Thai may have fallen short in her first bid against Lee at ONE X, but she reversed her fortunes against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, the same evening Lee bid farewell to the sport, to secure her throne atop the atomweight MMA mountain.

ONE 167: Stamp Fairtex-Denice Zamboanga should be an instant classic

Though she has a tough test awaiting her at fight night, Denice Zamboanga, on the flip side, knows Stamp more than any other athlete on the roster.

'The Menace' spent several years honing her craft alongside the Pattaya native, and she played a pivotal role in helping Stamp acquire a more well-rounded MMA game as opposed to her striking-heavy style during her early days.

Given the stipulation, it'll be interesting to see who comes out on top in this epic main event.

ONE 167 emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

