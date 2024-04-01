WATCH: Stamp Fairtex's intense back-and-forth duel against Alyona Rassohyna in the Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix

ONE Championship has put together a stacked roster from top to bottom and among the names that stand out is that of ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

The Muay Thai and kickboxing turned MMA star already had five MMA bouts before fighting MMA veteran Alyona Rassohyna for the first time in February 2021.

In that bout, the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion fell victim to the Ukrainian star's craftiness via submission, but eventually got her shot at revenge at ONE: Empower in the opening round of the 2021 ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix in September of that year.

Stamp took notes from their first meeting and surprised Rassohyna by going toe-to-toe with her on the ground early in the bout while the latter was not hesitant in trading strikes.

With an epic back-and-forth on the feet and the canvas, Stamp took home the win via split decision - giving fans a glimpse of her future success in MMA.

Stamp Fairtex to defend atomweight MMA world title against long-time friend

Stamp's resolve will once again be tested come June 7 at ONE 167 where Denice Zamboanga will challenge her for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship in the main event.

Stamp and 'The Menace' were training partners during the latter's time with Fairtex Training Center, but eventually moved on to other gyms in search of success. The move seems to have worked as she is on a two-fight winning streak.

Zamboanga recently pointed out that despite their affinity for the other, a lot of things have changed, and she is looking forward to upsetting Stamp in front of her countrymen as ONE 167 takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.