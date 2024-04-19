"She's surrounded herself with the right people" - Eduard Folayang says Denice Zamboanga is in good company for ONE 167

Former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang believes Denice Zamboanga is upping her gears at the right place to reel a positive result in her next fight under the ONE Championship banner.

The No.2-ranked atomweight MMA contender finally gets her wish when she goes toe-to-toe with Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight MMA world championship gold in the main event of ONE 167 on June 7. Their clash unfolds inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

After deciding to bid farewell to Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Denice Zamboanga has moved closer to home to strike a training regime alongside her elder brother, Drex, and fiance, Fritz Biagtan.

While some have questioned that move, given the stark difference in level between both gyms, Folayang seems to be in sync with her choice to relocate to the T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts Center in Metro Manila, Philippines.

Speaking to ABS-CBN, 'Landslide' offered:

"One good thing about Denice is that she's surrounded herself with the right people in getting that belt. That will help her a lot."

Denice Zamboanga won't underestimate Stamp challenge at ONE 167

Denice Zamboanga will make the necessary adjustments to ensure she walks out of the Thai capital with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around her waist.

However, she knows that it'll be easier said than done.

Though she has spent hours working on her craft alongside Stamp at Fairtex, the 27-year-old believes Stamp isn't the same athlete she once knew.

During a separate interview with GMA, Zamboanga sang praise for Stamp's evolved arsenal. She said:

"It has been four years since we last trained together. That was a long time ago. She has improved a lot and she is even more active than me when it comes to fighting."

ONE 167 will emanate live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

