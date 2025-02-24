"Filipino warriors are built for greatness" - Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao lauds Joshua Pacio's stunning KO win over Jarred Brooks

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao commended newly crowned undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio on his improbable TKO of ONE interim strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks in the main event of ONE 171: Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20, to unify the gold.

In a Facebook reel posted by Filipino combat sports journalist JM Siasat, the only eight-division world champion in boxing history praised his compatriot, saying:

"Congratulations, Joshua Pacio! You have proven that Filipino warriors are built for greatness. Your hard work, dedication, and fighting spirit were on full display as you reclaimed the ONE strawweight world championship. Your second-round TKO victory over Jarred Brooks is a testament to your skill, perseverance, and unwavering heart."

The 'PacMan' added:

"The entire Philippines is proud of you, and I have no doubt that this is just the beginning of an even greater legacy. Keep inspiring the next generation of Filipino fighters. Mabuhay ka!"

Check out the entire video below:

Aside from becoming the undisputed 125-pound MMA king once again, 'The Passion' now also holds the honor of being the first man to finish 'The Monkey God' via knockout under the ONE banner.

Joshua Pacio receives $50,000 performance bonus for ONE 171 triumph

Making ONE 171 even more memorable for Joshua Pacio is the $50,000 performance bonus he received from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong — the first time he earned the coveted bonus.

The Lions Nation MMA star pupil is one of five ONE 171 athletes to take home some extra cash, joining Roberto Soldic, Shamil Erdogan, Ayaka Miura, and ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo.

The full replay of ONE 171 is available to fans who purchased the pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

