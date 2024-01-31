"Fill out a stadium and make some big noise" - Michael 'Venom' Page envisions blockbuster title showdown in UK against Leon Edwards

The UFC's latest big-name signing, Michael 'Venom' Page, has set his sights on welterweight champion and compatriot Leon Edwards.

The UFC signed Page in December 2023 after his contract with Bellator expired. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, 'MVP' spoke on a potential fight against Edwards in their home country, England.

Edwards became the second-ever champion from England when he pulled off a stunning head kick against Kamaru Usman back in 2022 at UFC 278. Page envisioned filling out a stadium and facing off against 'Rocky' in front of their home crowd, saying:

"It's not really about him [Leon Edwards] as a person. I have no issues with him in any way. Again, a fan of his uprising and what he's done, I think it's more I can envision the magnitude of the fight with regards to it being two UK fighters, fighting for a UFC welterweight championship. I can see myself and or see us, you know, trying to fill out a stadium and really make some big noise with that fight. So I think it's more the package that I'm drawn to. That's the goal."

Page also spoke about their healthy relationship and mentioned that a potential fight will not be marred by trash-talking. He added:

"We've been out together a couple of times and like again, we're cool. It's not the kind of fight that is gonna be based on a negativity and having a crazy build up to in order to sell it. After I make my statements in the UFC, it's two great athletes coming together and it's who's the best in the UK."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments in the interview below (3:23):

Michael 'Venom' Page will make his UFC debut against Kevin Holland

Michael 'Venom' Page will make his much-awaited UFC debut against Kevin Holland on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Page has lost only once in his last eight outings, with the loss coming in his interim title showdown against Logan Storley at Bellator 281. Five of his last seven wins have come via knockout, as is the general pattern across his professional MMA career.

Meanwhile, his opponent is not in the best of form, having lost three of his last five bouts. However, Holland's only saving grace is that his two wins came via impressive finishes, and all his losses came against formidable opponents like Khamzat Chimaev and Stephen Thompson.