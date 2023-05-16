Conor McGregor has always had an elite aura that surrounds him since lighting up the world in his UFC debut, but that mindset was detailed further by film director Gotham Chopra. The documentarian revealed what happened with the Irishman directly following his loss and subsequent brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' is a man who shows immense respect to those around him and is rarely caught doing anything wild, but the events that took place after UFC 229 were arguably his most out-of-character moments. Despite getting his hands raised on the night, the Russian and his team ignited an iconic post-fight brawl with the opposition.

During a recent interview, Gotham Chopra explained how Conor McGregor handled the loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a never-before-heard story about the events on October 6, 2018.

"Everyone else in the world gets really distracted by the losing. Like he lost to Khabib and we were in the training room afterwards. The camera's there and everyone, including Dana, was in the dressing room. If you remember, after the Khabib fight, there's all this chaos, guys jumping into the ring and Conor, he couldn't care less.

"He was like, 'That's that. I lost.' He was disappointed, of course, but he was also immediately trying to figure out, 'Okay, how can I use this? How can I literally and figuratively pick myself up off the mat?' He's not distracted by other things."

Chopra continued to unveil how dialed in McGregor gets despite losing, insisting that the fighter uses moments that would likely break other people's spirits as fuel to be better.

What happened during the Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov brawl?

Directly after scoring a submission victory over Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon cage and jumped to attack the Dublin native's associates.

While the brawl in the crowd ensued, 'The Notorious' was fighting off a group of the Dagestani's team and even struck multiple men who forced their way into the octagon to attack the former two-division champion.

Things were heated heading into the event five years ago, but nobody expected tempers to flare as they did. Many rumors suggest that McGregor is eager to get the undefeated lightweight out of retirement, but it seems Khabib has made his mind up regarding his future in the sport.

