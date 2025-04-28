“Final heavy lift before takeoff” - BJJ champ Dante Leon pumps iron to wrap up his training camp ahead of ONE Fight Night 31

Dante Leon isn't taking it easy despite wrapping up his training camp.

The two-time BJJ world champion heads to the biggest fight of his career when he challenges Tye Ruotolo for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

In his recent post on Instagram, Leon revealed that he began lifting weights to recover the strength and power he lost following months of solely training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The Canadian superstar added his goal before flying to Bangkok for fight week is to establish a new personal record in dumbbell chest press.

He posted:

"Final heavy lift before takeoff. Strength is often negatively affected by the end of a hard training camp due to many factors. Great to see that with the help of @westsidestrengthtraining, I can finish my training camps with a PR. #onefightnight31"

Check out Dante Leon's post below:

Dante Leon is one of this generation's best submission grapplers and has already captured BJJ world titles before arriving on the ONE Championship stage in 2024.

The 29-year-old from the Pedigo Submission Fighting stable won gold in the 2019 and 2022 IBJJF No-Gi world championships, and now hunts for a piece of ONE Championship gold in his second match of 2025.

Leon had a strong start to his promotional tenure, going 2-0 against Bruno Pucci and Tommy Langaker, whom he beat via submission and unanimous decision, respectively.

ONE Fight Night 31, just like all of ONE Championship's Amazon cards, is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Dante Leon hints at challenging Kade Ruotolo for lightweight submission grappling throne

Dante Leon isn't content with holding just one piece of ONE Championship gold.

In an Ask-Me-Anything session on Reddit, Leon hinted that he could challenge Kade Ruotolo for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship if he beats Tye for the welterweight strap at ONE Fight Night 31.

Leon wrote at the r/BJJ subreddit:

"The goal has been to beat the best in the world when I come to ONE."

