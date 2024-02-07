“Final prep for war has begun” - Filipino striking machine Lito Adiwang puts in final polish for Bangkok duel vs Danial Williams

Strawweight standout Lito Adiwang is sharpening his skills as he prepares for a war with Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Returning to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, ‘Thunder Kid’ will look to make it three wins in a row after scoring a 23-second knockout of Adrian Matheis followed by a solid unanimous decision victory over fellow Filipino warrior Jeremy Miado.

This time around, Adiwang will be facing one of ONE’s most versatile fighters in Danial Williams, a former WMC Muay Thai world champion who has squared off with some of the biggest names in ONE Championship. Those names include current ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Jonathan Di Bella.

“@onechampionship Bound! We’re less than 2 weeks out from @litoadiwang upcoming fight against @dmini_t on on #onefightnight19 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Bangkok. Final prep for war has begun ⚔️⚔️”

Lito Adiwang is determined to smash his way into the strawweight top five

Lito Adiwang believes a big win over ‘Mini T’ could land him a spot in the strawweight division’s stacked top five. As a result, ‘Thunder Kid’ has every intention of smashing his way through his next opponent, moving one step closer to a clash with reigning ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

“I believe with this win I can get to the top five, but actually, whether I get in or not, my mentality would always be to smash the next contender and keep winning.” Adiwang told ONE Championship.

Of course, Danial Williams has no intention of letting that happen.

“I just want to be busy, have a higher work rate, and when I hit him, hit him hard,” Williams said in an interview with the promotion. “Show him that if he hits me, I’m not going to back down.”

Who comes out on top when two of the strawweight’s best go toe-to-toe in the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.