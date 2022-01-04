Does Dana White's office have a weapons room?

Dana White has an office one could only dream about. Even though his office doesn't have a weapons room, it is still filled with some pretty interesting items.

White's office is filled with expensive artifacts, some of which are even a bit out of the ordinary. The president of the UFC has a couple of ancient Japanese samurai swords dating back to the 1500s and the 1600s. Interestingly, his office also has a statue of the actual samurai that owned those swords.

Right next to his desk lies an AK-47 gun wrapped in money. The magazine's cartridges on the gun contain bullets filled with oil, cocaine, gold, blood, diamonds, seeds used to make heroin and religious symbols which signify everything that man has gone to war for.

Dana White's most prized possession is the complete skull of a saber tooth tiger which he bought from a museum auction back in 2009. Apart from this, there are some iconic boxing pictures and a number of bass guitars.

Watch Dana White's office tour with Barstool Sports below:

Dana White's beef with Jake Paul

Dana White's beef with Jake Paul has reached new heights over the past few days. White and Paul have had a constant back and forth online over each other's consumption of banned substances.

In a video shared by Dana White, he told Jake Paul to randomly cocaine test him for the next 10 years. However, he dared Paul to get randomly tested for steroids for the next two years as well.

Jake Paul has since responded to the challenge and agreed to get steroid tests. However, 'The Problem Child' has laid down his conditions for the same. Paul uploaded a response to Dana White on his Instagram where he said:

I don't do steroids and I take it as a compliment because there's no other excuse for me knocking out all of your champions than 'this kid does steroids'. If you steroid test me then I want to steroid test everyone of your fighters.

Jake Paul hasn't received any response from Dana White on his offer as of yet. It remains to be seen what happens next in Paul and White's beef.

