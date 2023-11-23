“Finish my opponent any way possible” – Sage Northcutt wants to put on a show in every fight

Following his long absence from competition, Sage Northcutt is fired up and ready to put together a real run under the ONE Championship banner.

There’s no doubt that ‘Super’ Sage had missed the opportunity to go and showcase his skills and evolution as a martial artist.

At the same time, Northcutt was eager to go out there and do what he does best in putting on a show for the fans who have tuned in to see him compete.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Sage Northcutt spoke about wanting to blow the roof off every time that he steps in there by always hunting the finish:

“Definitely, you know. I'm always trying to excite the fans, and that's one of the things that gets me so excited, is making the fans have a great time and enjoy something memorable and wanting to watch you fight next. So, definitely, every fight that I have I'm looking to go out there and I'm trying to put on a great show and finish my opponent any way possible.”

Watch the full interview below:

Sage Northcutt certainly left a mark and put on a show for his comeback fight

ONE Fight Night 10 provided a lot of questions for Sage Northcutt to answer having not fought in four years.

Returning for ONE’s on-ground US debut event, Colorado ended up being a massively successful trip for the American.

Northcutt proved that he isn’t just resilient but he has continued to grow as a martial artist, as proven by his submission of Ahmed Mujtaba via heel hook in under a minute.

His main focus is now on remaining active and ensuring that he is able to produce a similar level of performance in his next outings inside the Circle.

There’s no doubt that fans were reminded in May just why people have been so excited to see Northcutt return after such a long time away from the spotlight.