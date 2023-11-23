ONE Championship is widely regarded by fans in the combat sports scene as the home of martial arts and Sage Northcutt completely believes that fans in the United States have become fully invested in the promotion.

After a four-year layoff due to injuries sustained in his promotional debut, Sage Northcutt is coming off a big win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 that happened in the United States this past May.

While Northcutt has previously credited Mujtaba for giving him such a tough challenge in his return bout, the Sacramento, California native mentioned in an interview with The MMA Superfan that there is growing support for the promotion in his home country.

“I think it's something that now the US fans are now hooked on and they're so excited and they love it they love Muay Thai and kickboxing. I think karate is very exciting too. I think it's just a totally different style, I think you could have them all, I think I think that would be awesome.”

How Sage Northcutt's future currently looks

As of the time of writing, Northcutt doesn't have a fight booked. While Northcutt has stated in the past that while he wants to fight Filipino star and former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang in the near future, his focus is on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

In the midst of fan concern that he might not be ready to fight against a legend on the level of Aoki, Northcutt is more than confident in his capabilities. He believes that he can give Aoki a fight that will be certainly worth watching for the fans.

It remains to be seen whether ONE Championship's brass will grant him his wish and let him take on the former two-time ONE lightweight titleholder.

Watch the full interview with Northcutt here: