"FIRE EVERY FIGHTER" - Fans react as Chael Sonnen provides "translation" for Dana White's surprise update on UFC 300

Fans may be a little confused by Dana White's recent remarks on the final fight announcements for the highly anticipated UFC 300 scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

MMA fans expect that the landmark pay-per-view event will stand out in terms of star power and matchups. Several fascinating fights have been announced thus far, but the UFC has yet to determine a suitable main event.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, White hinted that fans might have to wait a little longer for the main event announcement:

“We have one more slot to fill in the mid-level and then we have the main event.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (courtesy @mma_orbit on X):

In response to MMA Orbit's X post, former UFC two-division title challenger Chael Sonnen wrote:

''Translation- I have a whole bunch of guys under contract who told me from the day before I signed them that they would like the biggest opportunities possible and that they’ll fight anybody. Turns out my biggest event of all time was excluded and when they said they would fight anybody they meant, anybody they deem weak.''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of Sonnen's post to share their reactions.

One wrote:

''FIRE EVERY FIGHTER BALKING''

Another fan stated:

''Dana been spending too much time gambling with the Nelk boys and not enough time in the war room''

One fan suggested the main event fight:

"McGregor vs Nate or McGregor vs Khabib.."

Check out more reactions below:

Dana White claims that everything about UFC 300 is unpredictable

On the aforementioned episode of the Full Send Podcast, White informed the Nelk Boys that "everything" about UFC 300 could change at any time:

"Everything that everybody thinks about UFC 300 right now literally could all change tomorrow. It's f*cking crazy what's going on right now."

A total of 11 fights have been announced so far. The lineup is already stacked with fighters like Max Holloway, Aljamain Sterling, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira.

Also, Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya have been suggested as the event's main headliners. Furthermore, there were rumors of a bout involving UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and 205-pound champion Alex Pereira.