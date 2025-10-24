"FIRE those refs immediately" - Chael Sonnen hilariously reacts to NHL players brawling during New York Rangers vs. San Jose Sharks game

Although, as a former MMA fighter, Chael Sonnen enjoys a good old scuffle, he seems to want order prevailing in regular team sports. Footage of NHL players Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves locked in a prolonged physical altercation in the rink seems to have caught Sonnen by surprise.Earlier today at Madison Square Garden, the San Jose Sharks clinched the first win of their NHL season, edging out the New York Rangers 6-5. While the two teams are not traditional rivals, tempers flared during the match, with two players engaging in a violent melee.In footage now doing rounds on social media, Rangers' center, Rempe, and Sharks' right-winger, Reaves, can be seen throwing haymakers at each other, with the players' helmets flying off as the punches landed.Regardless, the officials let the altercation go on uninterrupted and only separated the pair after over half a minute. Interestingly, however, for some monikered, 'The Bad Guy', Sonnen, doesn't seem to have enjoyed the unpleasantries and hit back writing:&quot;Absolute crime with officials looking on. FIRE those refs immediately. The guys don’t wanna fight. They want it broken up.&quot;Check out Chael Sonnen's response to Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves' scuffle below:Standing at 6 ft 9, Rempe has gained notoriety for his aggressive playing style, positioning himself as a well-known modern-day enforcer. The 6 ft 2 Reaves is known for never walking away from a good scuffle, frequently engaging in fights to protect teammates.Following the win Sharks are now second to the bottom on the Pacific Division leader board, with the Rangers occupying the No.6 spot on the Metropolitan Division.When Chael Sonnen slammed the NFL for its explosive walkoutsIt appears the NHL is not the only sporting league Chael Sonnen wants to see changes implemented in, but also the NFL. The ex-UFC star is especially not a fan of all the pomp and show of football walkouts.During a 2017 appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the 48-year-old went scorched earth on the NFL walkouts, urging them to adopt a more composed approach akin to other notable sports:&quot;If I were to get into football, I would change so many things, all the way down to the way they come on the field. There is no sport in the world where an athlete behaves like that; it's basic biology. Whatever is red hot can only cool down. Any good athlete from LeBron [James], to Tiger [Woods], to [Floyd] Mayweather, you walk out there calm. Once they say go, that's where you use your energy.&quot; [0;03 seconds into the interview]