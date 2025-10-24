"7 inch height advantage & got whooped": Social media erupts as Ryan Reaves & Matt Rempe exchange blows in spirited fight

NHL fans went wild as they reacted to the heavyweight bout between Matt Rempe and Ryan Reaves. The tilt took place on Thursday night during the New York Rangers-San Jose Sharks matchup at Madison Square Garden.The fight took place early in the first period, with fans giving Ryan Reaves a decided edge over the much taller Matt Rempe.Here’s a look at the bout:Fans didn’t hold back in their assessment of the Ryan Reaves-Matt Rempe showdown. Here’s what they had to say:“7 inch height advantage and got whooped,” a fan commented.“75 got that clean take down shot, sent the redwood tree to his knees🤣” this fan wrote.“Easy W for Reaves!” another fan weighed in.Meanwhile, other fans commented on the fight itself, praising the technique shown by both pugilists. Here’s what these fans wrote on social media:“Haymakers??? That was a very smart, tactical fight. Looking for good inside grips…using an inside grip as a jab. That was the prettiest fight I’ve seen on ice…” a fan remarked.“Gotta say Rempe did a bad job leveraging his reach. Clear dub for Reavers but solid ice scrap,” this fan chimed in.&quot;That wasn’t a fight, that was two Avengers testing durability. Rempe and Reaves were THROWING,&quot; another fan posted on X.The overwhelming majority of fans gave the fight to Ryan Reaves despite Matt Rempe’s efforts to knock down the veteran combatant.Ryan Reaves and Sharks get the last laugh on Matt Rempe and RangersWhen everything was all said and done on the ice, the San Jose Sharks pulled out a 6-5 overtime victory over the New York Rangers.Will Smith got his second of the season at the 1:38 mark of overtime to give the Sharks their first win of the season. The loss was a tough one to swallow as the Rangers wasted a hat trick from Taylor Raddysh.Macklin Celebrini had one tremendous game, notching a hat trick of his own to go with two assists. His five-point night was the highlight, as Smith skated away with four points of his own. William Eklund had three assists on the night as well.Overall, it was an entertaining game that featured both teams trading leads. The Sharks led the game 3-1 at the end of the first period. But the Rangers stormed back to a 4-3 lead. The Sharks made it 5-4 early in the third. Raddysh tied the game to send it to overtime with his hat-trick goal. Smith’s game-winner was a great ending to one of the most exciting games so far this season.