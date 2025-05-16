3 Washington Capitals players who may not return next season feat. Taylor Raddysh

The Washington Capitals lost in 5 games in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Ad

Following another early playoff exit, the Capitals could have some changes to their roster this offseason. However, Washington has most of their core players locked up, as the Capitals have just four pending UFAs.

Ahead of the offseason, here are three Capitals players who are unlikely to return next season.

3 Washington Capitals players who may not return

#1, Taylor Raddysh

Taylor Raddysh signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Capitals last summer, and he ended up playing a key role with the team.

Ad

Trending

However, Washington will look to get more ice time for Ryan Leonard, which likely would mean less ice time for Raddysh next season. Raddysh also played well with the Capitals, so he likely could get a raise and more playing time with another team in free agency.

Raddysh recorded 7 goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 80 games, but it could be his first and only season with the Capitals.

#2, Andrew Mangiapane

Washington traded for Andrew Mangiapane last offseason, but he didn't produce as many had hoped, and it would be wise for the Capitals to move on from him.

Ad

Mangiapane recorded 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 80 games. He's in the final year of his three-year, $17.4 million deal as he made $5.8 million.

Mangiapane likely will need to make less money next season as he isn't a $5.8 million player. Washington also doesn't have a ton of cap room and instead should use that money to sign somewhere else.

#3, Lars Eller

Lars Eller was re-acquired by Washington in November to be a third-line center and add some offense to the bottom of the lineup.

Ad

However, Eller struggled to make much of an impact with Washington as he had 15 points in 63 games. He also had just one assist in nine playoff games and was a healthy scratch in Game 5.

With Eller not even playing a do-or-die Game 5, it's likely the end for Eller in Washington.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama