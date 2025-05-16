3 Washington Capitals players who may not return next season feat. Taylor Raddysh

The Washington Capitals lost in 5 games in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Following another early playoff exit, the Capitals could have some changes to their roster this offseason. However, Washington has most of their core players locked up, as the Capitals have just four pending UFAs.
Ahead of the offseason, here are three Capitals players who are unlikely to return next season.
3 Washington Capitals players who may not return
#1, Taylor Raddysh
Taylor Raddysh signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Capitals last summer, and he ended up playing a key role with the team.
However, Washington will look to get more ice time for Ryan Leonard, which likely would mean less ice time for Raddysh next season. Raddysh also played well with the Capitals, so he likely could get a raise and more playing time with another team in free agency.
Raddysh recorded 7 goals and 20 assists for 27 points in 80 games, but it could be his first and only season with the Capitals.
#2, Andrew Mangiapane
Washington traded for Andrew Mangiapane last offseason, but he didn't produce as many had hoped, and it would be wise for the Capitals to move on from him.
Mangiapane recorded 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points in 80 games. He's in the final year of his three-year, $17.4 million deal as he made $5.8 million.
Mangiapane likely will need to make less money next season as he isn't a $5.8 million player. Washington also doesn't have a ton of cap room and instead should use that money to sign somewhere else.
#3, Lars Eller
Lars Eller was re-acquired by Washington in November to be a third-line center and add some offense to the bottom of the lineup.
However, Eller struggled to make much of an impact with Washington as he had 15 points in 63 games. He also had just one assist in nine playoff games and was a healthy scratch in Game 5.
With Eller not even playing a do-or-die Game 5, it's likely the end for Eller in Washington.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama