“First 10-1 in history” - Chael Sonnen’s savage reply to Jorge Masvidal’s threat ignites social media frenzy

Chael Sonnen and Jorge Masvidal are back at it again, trading their relentless verbal barbs.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the former UFC welterweight fighter offered his perspective on the recent dispute between host Ariel Helwani and Sonnen. He sided with Helwani, referring to Sonnen as a "b*tch" and "the dirtiest fighter that ever lived." It seemed inevitable that 'The Bad Guy' would respond in kind.

Chael Sonnen launched a counterattack against 'Gamebred' across a range of subjects through a sequence of posts on X, spanning from his defeat to Colby Covington to the recent assault case.

In his response, Masvidal brought up the former UFC middleweight champion's history of steroid use, a topic he had previously mentioned on The MMA Hour. He also challenged Sonnen to address the matter in person.

Masvidal's reply led Sonnen to continue his online taunting, where he mocked the former 'BMF' titleholder and suggested that due to their allegedly different lifestyles, a face-to-face confrontation was unlikely.

The MMA community responded to Chael Sonnen's replies with an array of reactions.

"Damn Chael, You schooling people in their 40s? Undefeated."

"Stop he is already dead 💔"

"After 3 rounds Chanel up 30-21. 10-7 all 3."

"Masvidal's father didnt even make $100,000 a year... and it shows!!"

"First 10-1 in history"

"@ChaelSonnen went hard in the paint like a true gangster!"

Credits: @ChaelSonnen on X

Behind the feud: The root cause of Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani's verbal clash

When Chael Sonnen appeared on The MMA Hour last week, a heated altercation erupted with the show's host, Ariel Helwani. Although they had previously enjoyed amicable and spirited conversations about combat sports during their co-hosting tenure on 'Ariel and The Bad Guy,' their recent encounter turned more contentious.

The dispute began when Helwani invited Sonnen to provide his insights on Francis Ngannou's split decision loss to Tyson Fury. In no time, it evolved into a passionate argument as Sonnen contested Helwani's evaluation of Ngannou's potential earnings from his boxing debut, alleging that the pay-per-view event had not performed as well as stated.

The difference of opinion led to a confrontational exchange, during which Sonnen even made a threatening comment about "strangling" Helwani, while the 41-year-old host repeatedly accused Sonnen of not telling the truth.

Following several minutes of intense exchange, Sonnen abruptly concluded the interview, leaving Helwani unsure about his anger.

