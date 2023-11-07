“Just keep the same energy when you see me” - Jorge Masvidal threatens Chael Sonnen after social media feud escalates

Jorge Masvidal may be officially retired as an active MMA fighter, but that hasn't kept him from taking aim at fellow retirees from the sport, like Chael Sonnen. The former UFC welterweight made a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, which is hosted by renowned sports journalist, Ariel Helwani.

During Masvidal's appearance, he referenced Helwani's argument with Sonnen, which took place on a previous episode. Masvidal was quick to insult Sonnen, launching countless expletives in the former UFC middleweight's direction. It was an inexplicable move, as there were no prior signs of enmity between the two men.

However, the Jorge Masvidal-Chael Sonnen feud has since escalated, and now consists of thinly veiled threats. Sonnen took to X/Twitter to lambast Masvidal on several tweets, even claiming that the latter allegedly reached out to him with questions about self-promotion.

Now, Masvidal has issued a response himself, referencing Sonnen's past steroid use, which he also referenced on The MMA Hour, while also daring Sonnen to speak to him in person:

"You juice head, I bet you won't say this stuff in person. @ChaelSonnen just keep the same energy when you see me."

This marks the second time that Masvidal has feuded with a middleweight trash-talker, as he previously had issues with former 185-pound champion, Michael Bisping. However, his issues with Chael Sonnen appear to have come out of left field, with no prior warning.

Whether it is due to the latter's association with Colby Covington, who Jorge Masvidal dislikes, or some other reason, remains unknown.

What was Jorge Masvidal's last win?

Jorge Masvidal reached the peak of MMA superstardom on November 2, 2019. It marked the culmination of a historic year for the veteran mixed martial artist, as he embarked on a three-fight win streak that saw him score knockouts over Darren Till and Ben Askren, the latter of whom he knocked out in record-breaking fashion.

His third win, however, was also his last-ever victory. He took on Nate Diaz for the symbolic 'BMF' title, authoring a dominant performance that saw him score two knockdowns and cut Diaz open badly enough that the cage-side doctor waved the fight off, enthroning Masvidal as the first-ever 'BMF' champion.