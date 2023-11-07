"Bad Guy unleashed!" - Fans react as Chael Sonnen launches scathing retort at Jorge Masvidal for 'dirty fighter' comment; brings up Kamaru Usman KO

Chael Sonnen didn't earn the nickname 'The Bad Guy' by sheer coincidence. As one of the most adept trash talkers in the history of the sport, Sonnen is renowned for his biting wit and innate talent for hyping up fights.

While he's dialed down that persona to some degree since transitioning into an analytical role, he's always ready to unleash his verbal firepower when provoked. Most recently, Sonnen engaged in a fiery exchange of words with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, sparked by the reported payout of Francis Ngannou for his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

In this exchange, Helwani voiced his concern that Chael Sonnen might be attempting to overshadow Ngannou's remarkable performance, while the retired UFC fighter countered by suggesting that Helwani might be indirectly taking a swipe at UFC CEO Dana White under the guise of applauding Ngannou.

The viral moment in which Chael Sonnen made a menacing threat to strangle Helwani ignited a significant buzz within the MMA community, drawing the attention of former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' didn't mince words, branding Sonnen a "dirty" fighter and going so far as to call him a "b*tch," while also alluding to Sonnen's history of failed drug tests.

Masvidal further contended that Helwani emerged victorious in the verbal exchange, pointing out that a fighter lost his composure and physically threatened a journalist.

Needless to say, Masvidal's comments triggered a swift response from Chael Sonnen, who countered with a series of snarky tweets. In one such tweet, Sonnen couldn't resist bringing up Masvidal's knockout loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 261, stating:

"Did you go to a Miami Car Shop to have them pull the dent Kamaru Usman put in your face out? On a related note-shouldn't they just have replaced your entire face?"

The 46-year-old's response to Jorge Masvidal weighing in on the Chael Sonnen- Ariel Helwani beef ignited a flurry of reaction from fans, with one fan writing:

"Dark Chael has been unleashed"

Another fan wrote:

"Chael Twitter rampage."

Yet another fan wrote:

"Scorched Earth Sonnen."

Chael Sonnen beef: American takes a witty jab at Jorge Masvidal by bringing up loss to Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen wasted no time in responding to Jorge Masvidal's earlier comments, launching a scathing verbal onslaught on 'Gamebred.' Amid his relentless taunts, Sonnen didn't hold back in his jabs about Masvidal's post-UFC career and ventures.

However, one remark in particular stood out like a sore thumb – it was when he referenced Masvidal's unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington at UFC 272.

With Covington's triumphant victory in the grudge match, he not only secured bragging rights but also appeared to have drawn the curtains on their longstanding rivalry. In a classic Sonnen twist, he wittily implied that Masvidal might want to think twice before picking a fight, as Colby Covington, the victor, happened to be one of his "students." Chael Sonnen wrote:

"Jorge if you want to scrap. You [have to] beat one of my students first. Colby Cov... Ummmm... Scratch that! Let's stick to things that are possible."

