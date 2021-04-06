First look at the brand new Venum UFC kits

The new Venum UFC kits are officially up for grabs as the promotion starts its journey with a new apparel partner. The UFC's multi-year deal with its earlier partner, Reebok, came to an end at UFC 260.

Ahead of Venum becoming the UFC's official outfit partner this weekend, images of the promotion's new apparel have been made public. Take a look at Aaron Bronsteter's Twitter posts revealing the brand new Venum UFC kits.

The prior deal between UFC and Reebok had been heavily criticized because of the UFC’s “fight week incentive pay” structure resulting from the deal. Although the new agreement will continue with a similar form of payouts, Venum is said to have increased the annual budget by one million dollars.

Reebok will still be providing footwear for UFC athletes until the end of 2021, which is why the new designs are not up for sale yet. Releasing a statement about the deal with Venum, UFC president Dana White said-

“We’re pumped that VENUM will be joining us as our new exclusive global outfitting and apparel partner,” said UFC President Dana White. “VENUM is an Iconic combat sports brand that understands the unique needs of MMA athletes. Franck Dupuis and his team at VENUM have the technical knowledge and experience that will produce world-class UFC Fight Kits and apparel. We’re looking forward to collaborating with them on this next evolution of UFC’s outfitting program."

“We appreciate the partnership with Reebok over the past six years. It was a groundbreaking deal that elevated both of our brands. We’re pleased that Reebok will continue with us as the official footwear provider of UFC through 2021."

When you find the perfect fit… it just feels right



UFC Authentic Fight Night Kits



— UFC (@ufc) April 6, 2021

The other Venum could cause problems for the UFC

One issue with the deal could be that Venum forgot to bring to UFC's notice their Brazilian namesake, Venum Brasil, which was the result of a business fallout between the brand's original co-owners Franck Dupuis and Andre Vieira.

While this could stir up trouble for the UFC and Venum Global, Andre Vieira (owner of Venum Brasil) seems interested in a piece of the pie. Andre wants his company to be brought into the fold if the UFC wants to do business in Brazil and has already been in touch with Endeavor, the UFC's parent company, about the issue. In a recent interview, Vieira told MMA Fighting-

"I’ve contacted them, said I was open to negotiations, that I’m not here to be a problem. Quite the opposite, I’m here to add and be part of the business, and so far I haven’t gotten any return [call].”