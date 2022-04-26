First Round Management, associated with Jorge Masvidal, accused of trying to "steal" fighters from Ali Abdelaziz

First Round Management, a team that manages UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, has been accused of trying to steal fighters from Ali Abdelaziz's Dominance MMA Management.

Abdelaziz is one of the leading managers for MMA fighters at the moment. The likes of Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev are some of the most famous active fighters associated with the Egyptian.

First Round Management, on the other hand, is an organization that manages athletes from the the NFL, UFC, and boxing. Jorge Masvidal and Derrick Lewis are represented by the company, while Jon Jones was formerly on its books.

Nasrat Haqparast, one of the fighters managed by Abdelaziz, came out and posted a screenshot of an Instagram message he received from a member of the First Round Management team. The UFC lightweight claimed that the rival agency is trying to steal fighters from Abdelaziz.

Here's what he wrote:

"Hey @FirstRoundMgmt please get your own fighter, and stop stealing other managers fighter. They don’t learn @AliAbdelaziz00."

UFC bantamweight Manel Kape replied to Haqparast's tweet and detailed his dismal experience of being a part of the organization at one point in time. Here's what the 28-year-old wrote:

"Unfortunately they don't do a Management job, they're just a collector of athletes' money. I've been with them and I can say that the lack of organization is abysmal. I had to fight, organize all the paperwork that ufc sent, anyway. You want to ruin your career, join them …"

Ali Abdelaziz says Justin Gaethje will become world champion at UFC 274

Ali Abdelaziz has represented a number of UFC champions over the years, including Usman, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Henry Cejudo. One of his clients, Justin Gaethje, will fight for the undisputed UFC lightweight title for the second time in his career as he takes on Charles Oliveira at UFC 274.

'The Highlight', who was formerly an interim lightweight champion, lost to Khabib at UFC 254 in his first undisputed title fight. He earned another crack at UFC gold with his win against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Ali Abdelaziz is full of confidence for his client and friend to emerge victorious. He wrote on Twitter:

"May 7 @Justin_Gaethje Will be a champion."

Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira will clash in the main event of UFC 274 next month. The lightweight title fight will be preceded by a clash between Rose Namajunas and former champion Carla Esparza for the women's strawweight title.

