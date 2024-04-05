"First time ever let's do it" - Khamzat Chimaev suggests UFC fight with rules that weaponize his alleged endurance

Undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev recently took to X with a since deleted tweet calling for the first-ever 10-round fight in the UFC. He said as much ahead of his upcoming middleweight bout with former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker, who he faces at the first-ever Fight Night event in Saudi Arabia.

The proposal is odd, given Chimaev's known issues of fading past the third round. However, there have been countless tales, especially from those in the Chechen's camp, that he supposedly possesses exceptional cardio. Former UFC fighter Darren Till also parroted the claim. So, it seems that 'Borz' has too.

"10 rounds let's go first time ever let's do it @ufc @danawhite"

Despite the claims, Chimaev has struggled to maintain his high-octane pace beyond round two. His last bout with former welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman, who stepped in on 11-day notice, was a three-rounder, yet 'Borz' somehow gassed first, despite having the benefit of a full camp.

He also famously faded halfway through his past bout with Gilbert Burns. Fans have yet to witness the unbeaten Chechen's claimed high-level cardio. However, it is worth noting that 'Borz' has been plagued by health issues, ranging from injuries to illnesses, that may or may not have compromised him prior to his fights.

Regardless, his request for a 10-round fight is likely little more than bluster and a means of generating hype. It would undoubtedly be rejected by the promotion and athletic commissions, as it would deviate from the Unified Rules of MMA, which govern these factors.

Khamzat Chimaev's bouts with Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns were controversial

While Khamzat Chimaev is still undefeated, 'Borz' has failed to match fan expectations in two bouts. First, his recent clash with Kamaru Usman drew significant criticism aimed at him for how quickly he tired against an opponent who stepped in on short notice. Furthermore, the fight was exceptionally competitive.

Many felt that their matchup should have ended in a draw or an Usman win via split-decision. Nevertheless, Chimaev won via majority decision, which is a similar situation to his past bout with Gilbert Burns, whom he beat via unanimous decision, but some felt he had actually lost.

