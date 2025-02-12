"First volk now Steve", "WTF?!" - Fans react to Steve Erceg's hilarious announcement for Brandon Moreno fight at UFC Mexico

MMA fans burst into laughter after Steve Erceg’s hilarious announcement of his next fight against former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico. His unique way of revealing the news quickly went viral, creating a buzz among fight fans.

In the video, Erceg is seen wearing a full suit and tie while riding a bicycle, delivering the fight announcement in a comical fashion. His style appeared to be inspired by Michael Scott from The Office TV show, as many have previously pointed out that Erceg bears a resemblance to the character.

‘Astroboy’ announced the news, saying:

"Hey guys, as promised, here’s the big news. I’m fighting Brandon Moreno on March 29th! Mexico, get ready, because here I come!"

MMA enthusiasts rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on Erceg’s hilarious fight announcement.

One drew a parallel to Alexander Volkanovski’s press conference antics before his fight against Ilia Topuria, highlighting how Australian fighters enjoy getting into character. The fan wrote:

“Auzzie fighters love getting in character haha first volk now steve.”

Another user commented:

“WTF?!.”

Someone added:

“That's my King. Killer Steve.”

Check out the screenshot of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

The UFC officially announced the fight during the UFC 312 broadcast this past Saturday. The bout will headline the event on March 29 at Arena CDMX in Mexico.

Steve Erceg and Brandon Moreno's last fights and opponents

Steve Erceg is currently on a two-fight losing skid. In his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 305 last August, he faced Kai Kara-France and suffered a devastating first-round knockout loss.

Prior to that, he fought for the flyweight title against reigning 125-pound champion Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 301, where he lost via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno has two losses in his last three fights. In his most recent bout last November, he faced Amir Albazi and secured a comfortable unanimous decision victory.

