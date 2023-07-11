“Five knockdowns in one round” - Relive the maddening firefight between Liam Harrison and Muangthai

ONE Championship re-shared highlights of the wild fight between Liam Harrison and Muangthai.

In April 2022, ‘Hitman’ was coming off a two-year layoff when he was matched up against Muangthai. The Leeds native was quickly thrown back into the fire, as their fight at ONE 156 is one of the craziest in promotional history.

Harrison quickly found himself needing to bounce back after getting knocked down twice in the first round. The multi-time Muay Thai world champion did just that and dropped Muangthai three consecutive times to secure a first-round knockout.

ONE recently posted the must-see highlights on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Five knockdowns in ONE ROUND 🤯 Relive the madness between Muangthai and Liam Harrison and let us know your reaction! @liambadco”

Liam Harrison’s win against Muangthai led to a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. Unfortunately for Harrison, the massive opportunity ended in disaster as Nong-O secured a first-round TKO by leg kicks.

‘Hitman’ was forced to get knee surgery for the damage suffered against Nong-O in August 2022. Luckily, Harrison is expected to return to action later this year, with October as the targeted month.

Harrison has one goal in mind - secure the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Once he returns, the 37-year-old will likely be matched up against another ranked fighter to determine the future world title challenger for the reigning king, Jonathan Haggerty.

At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Haggerty shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O with a first-round knockout that left the Bangkok crowd stunned to the core.

