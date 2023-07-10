Liam Harrison shares advice to young fighters on being successful in Muay Thai

With over 100 fights under his belt, Liam Harrison is one of the very best fighters that you could look to as a veteran of striking.

When he isn’t continuing to add new tricks into his game, ‘The Hitman’ is regularly found breaking down techniques or helping young fighters in the gym, paving the way for the next generation.

As he prepares to make his long-awaited return to the circle, even throughout the lengthy recovery process of the injuries he suffered at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison has continued to do what he can to stay sharp and help those around him.

Still competing at the very highest level at 37 years old under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Hitman’ is an invaluable source of experience and life lessons when it comes to the life of a martial artist.

In a recent interview with LastBSTN on YouTube, Liam Harrison spoke about the advice that he gives to young fighters if they want to go down a similar path to the one he has taken.

Stressing the importance of living exactly as he has, where martial arts takes the primary focus of your energy and motivation each and every day, he shared some wise words for any young fighter that wants to make a career out of being a martial artist:

“You just need to be resilient and you need to be disciplined. Just keep yourself in the gym, and you need to be obsessed. They’re the three keywords – discipline, resilience, obsession – that have helped me.”

Watch the full interview below:

