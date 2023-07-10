LOOK: Liam Harrison looking sharp in sparring sessions on his road to recovery

Liam Harrison provided a positive update on his recovery process by sharing a training video on social media.

In August 2022, Harrison looked to capitalize on his two-fight winning streak by dethroning then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Unfortunately for the Leeds native, Nong-O’s leg kicks were the difference-maker, leading to a first-round finish for the Thai superstar.

‘Hitman’ suffered a significant knee injury and had no choice but to undergo surgery. After several months of recovering, Harrison is nearing his highly-anticipated return. The 37-year-old recently posted a training video on Instagram where he looked sharp, with the caption saying:

“New sparring vid up on my YT channel #muaythai #sparring”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship in December 2018. The former multi-time Muay Thai world champion lost his first two fights at featherweight, leading to him moving down to bantamweight.

The weight change ended up being the right decision, as he won back-to-back first-round knockouts before losing against Nong-O Hama.

Harrison is expected to fight again in October. It’s unclear who ‘Hitman’ plans to fight in his return bout. He was initially rumored to potentially fight the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who defeated Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9.

Haggerty has recently been connected to rumors for his first world title defense to be against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. If those speculations are true, Haggerty would likely find himself matched up against another ranked fighter to earn a world title shot.

Only time will tell what’s next for Liam Harrison and the rest of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division.

