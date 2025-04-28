"Flawless execution" - Fans marvel at Jonathan Haggerty's level of technical mastery in his trademark tomahawk elbow

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty has become synonymous with the ever-deadly tomahawk elbow, and ONE Championship fans are mightily impressed with how he executes it seemingly at will.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a breakdown video on Instagram about how 'The General' likes to set up his tomahawk elbow, using his January 2019 promotional debut battle with former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri as an example.

Check out the post below:

Fans were understandably in awe of his marvelous technique, which they shared in the comments section, writing:

"Great technique. Flawless execution. 👏"

"Hags is a craftsman 🔥"

"That was just crazy sick elbow.......but the fact that buddy got up right away was impressive too 💪"

"Nice job 🔥🔥🔥⛏️ @jhaggerty_ Boss."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Haggerty's vicious tomahawk elbows have been at the forefront of his success in ONE, which has helped him forge a nine-win resume, with three picture-perfect finishes to his name.

In addition to being the reigning 145-pound kickboxing king, the 28-year-old is also the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty has high hopes for compatriot George Jarvis

Jonathan Haggerty aspires to see his compatriots succeed in the promotion. He believes rising star George Jarvis is well on his way to even bigger things.

The United Kingdom star gave 'G-Unit' his flowers in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, saying:

"George is great. I've known him for years. I started actually on his dad's fight shows, which is crazy. So it's good to see him doing well. I do think he can go all the way to the title, and I hope he does. He's dedicated his life to it. I've seen it firsthand. So he deserves it. Dad and family are such great people as well."

Watch the entire interview below:

