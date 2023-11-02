Jonathan Haggerty says the best strikers in the ONE Championship roster can beat anyone in the world

Jonathan Haggerty believes the ONE Championship roster features the best strikers on the planet.

Over the past few years, ONE has solidified itself as a top-tier promotion with world-class talent in several combat sports. Two of those fighters, Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade, will square off in the ONE Fight Night 16 main event on Friday, with the winner becoming a two-sport world champion.

Ahead of his massive opportunity, Haggerty sat down for an interview with FirstSportzMMA and had this to say about the talent in ONE Championship:

“I'd say the best strikers in the world definitely come from the ONE Championship roster. You got the likes of Tawanchai, one of the best. And another one of the best strikers out there, Superbon. Then there’s the [lightweight] champion, Regian Eersel. This guy, he's a machine, he's a monster.”

Haggerty concluded by saying:

“So yeah there's a few strikers in the ONE Championship roster that are world-class and I don't think any organization could beat the strikers that are in ONE in my opinion.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty last fought on April 21, when he officially moved up from flyweight to bantamweight. ‘The General’ faced then-world champion Nong-O Hama and dethroned the Thai superstar with a stunning first-round knockout to become the division’s Muay Thai king.

Meanwhile, Fabricio Andrade also became a world champion in his last fight. On February 24, Andrade broke down John Lineker to secure a fourth-round TKO to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title. He now looks to become a two-sport world champion by pulling off an upset against Haggerty.

ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which goes down inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.