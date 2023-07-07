Florida judge dismisses battery charges against disgraced UFC vet Luis Pena

In a recent development, the battery charges against former UFC lightweight fighter Luis Pena have been dismissed by a Florida judge. Pena had faced accusations of striking two women, including his partner at the time, during an alleged dispute. This marked his second arrest in 2021.

On Thursday, Broward County Judge Catalina Avalos ordered the dismissal of the two misdemeanor battery charges. This decision comes after a previous nolle prosequi, a formal notice of abandonment by the prosecution, was not honored by the district attorney's office.

According to a police report, Pena was alleged to have struck his ex-partner multiple times with a closed fist. Another woman, who attempted to intervene, was also reportedly struck by Pena, causing her to fall to the ground.

These serious allegations led to the fighter's release from the UFC, where he had competed in eight fights, amassing a record of 5-3.

Following his departure from the UFC, 'Violent Bob Ross' participated in several boxing bouts and continued his MMA career with a record of 2-3, including two victories for Titan FC. Unfortunately, Pena experienced three consecutive losses in his most recent MMA bouts, including a split decision defeat against fellow UFC veteran Will Brooks for XMMA.

With the battery charges against him now dismissed, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Luis Pena and his combat sports career.

A Breakdown of Luis Pena's legal troubles

Luis Pena has had a string of legal issues over the last few years.

On June 18, 2021, Pena was arrested in Florida on charges of strong-arm robbery, battery, and criminal mischief. These charges stemmed from an incident that allegedly occurred on June 14, 2021. However, news later emerged that the charges were downgraded to misdemeanor charges of simple battery and criminal mischief. Additionally, Pena faced another misdemeanor battery charge related to an incident that supposedly took place on May 22, 2021, but his ex-girlfriend chose not to press charges.

Luis Pena was arrested again on October 9, 2021, this time for domestic battery. During the altercation, he allegedly struck and bit his girlfriend. 'Violent Bob Ross' allegedly struck another woman who attempted to intervene. In June 2022, he entered a written plea of not guilty to these charges.

Pena was charged with multiple misdemeanors in November 2021, including battery, criminal mischief, battery causing bodily harm, and touching or striking battery related to domestic violence. In Pompano Beach, Florida, he was booked into the Rein Detention Centre. The initial court date was set for April 8, 2022, and the hearing was held via Zoom. The case was later closed due to a lack of available information.

