Floyd Mayweather accuses commissions of milking boxing with endless titles due to “sanctioning fee” greed

A clip of Floyd Mayweather airing his grievances on boxing commissions recently resurfaced on social media.

Mayweather is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of his generation and can be seen speaking out about the sanctions that were in place for champions and interim champions. While speaking to Showtime Boxing, he revealed that champions are required to pay a sanctionining fee and added that it doesn't set a good standard for the sport. He said:

"If a fighter wins a belt, he needs to pay a sanctioning fee. If a fighter has just the regular belt, he has to pay a sanctioning fee. Then if a fighter is super champion, then he has to pay a sanctioning fee. This is not good for the sport of boxing."

Check out the clip here:

Mayweather continued by shedding light on the perception of being a boxing champion under these circumstances. He added that the sanctioning fees and significant number of champions diminish the prestige of a being a boxing champion. He said:

"Every fighter is a champion now. If you see...Belts is now like a fighter winning an amateur trophy. Everybody is the champion, everybody have a belt...All these belts is like trophies. The WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, y'all gotta clean this sh*t up."

Floyd Mayweather shows off EWB Rolls Royce

Floyd Mayweather's success in boxing has resulted in him becoming one of the wealthiest athletes of all time.

The unbeaten boxing legend has been known to show off his more expensive possessions, and he recently did just that with some of the luxury vehicles in his collection.

He took to his Instagram account and shared a reel of himself relaxing in the backseat of his EWB Rolls Royce and mentioned that he was just enjoying a regular day. He said:

"Just another ordinary day. Chilling in a EWB Rolls Royce. Those that don't know what a EWB is, that's Extended Wheelbase Rolls Royce. I need the leg room. I know I ain't that tall...But it is what it is. Chillin in here watching the Thrilla in Manila: [Muhammad] Ali vs. [Joe] Frazier documentary."