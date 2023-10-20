Shaquille O'Neal once bought 3 Rolls Royce cars worth $1.3 million out of spite; Here's why

Shaquille O'Neal has an estimated net worth of $400 million, which means he can buy almost anything he wants. O'Neal once bought three Rolls Royce cars in one day out of spite and just because he can. The story gets even funnier because he doesn't use any of the three cars he bought.

In an appearance on the "Drink Champs" podcast last year, O'Neal discussed a lot of topics about his life, career and pop culture in general. He opened up about some of the worst financial decisions of his life, including buying three luxury cars because the car salesman thought he could not afford them.

"I don't wanna spend $400,000 for a car," O'Neal said. "So I'm like, 'Hey, man. How much is this? Nah. How much is this one?' So finally the old guy says, 'Yo man, you asked about all these cars, can you afford them?'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Now, I’m p*ssed. I said, 'What the f*ck you just said to me?' So I buy three. That one, that one, and that one, and I want them dropped off, move the seat back today. So I got 3 Rolls-Royces that I never drive, so there goes another million."

Shaquille O'Neal added that he regretted buying the cars because he didn't have the time to drive them. Two of the three Rolls Royce he purchased were featured on West Coast Customs. The first one is a Rolls Royce Cullinan that has a starting price of around $375,000.

The second one is a Rolls Royce Phantom, one of the popular models of the luxury vehicle brand. It has an estimated starting price of $460,000. The LA Lakers legend's third Rolls Royce is currently unknown, but it's probably locked away in a garage inside one of his mansions somewhere.

Also Read: "Pop would rather retire" - Richard Jefferson jokes that Gregg Popovich would end his career rather than coach James Harden

Shaquille O'Neal once spent $1 million in a day

Shaquille O'Neal of the LA Lakers.

Shaquille O'Neal once spent $1 million in one day after receiving the money from one of his sponsorship deals. O'Neal quickly spent a million on three cars, paid his parents' debt and bought them a really nice house.

That's when Shaq got a call from a bank manager who advised him to be careful with his money. One of the pitfalls of being an athlete is they don't know how to take care of their money to last a lifetime.

"I get a call the next day from the bank manager, and he says, 'Shaq, you know, when they're done playing, it's a large percentage that have nothing. I've been following your career, you're a brightoyoung star. I don't want you to be like that. You need to learn how to take care and manage your money,'" O'Neal told Graham Bensinger in 2016.

Also Read: "COOKED LEMICKEY" - NBA fans in awe of Kevin Durant after scoring 21 points in first half against LeBron James and the Lakers