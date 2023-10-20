"COOKED LEMICKEY": NBA fans in awe of Kevin Durant after scoring 21 points in first half against LeBron James and the Lakers

For the first time since Christmas Day 2018, LeBron James and Kevin Durant faced each other in an NBA game.

Even though it's just a preseason game, fans were hyped about the matchup, which was five years in the making. KD fans and LeBron haters were more hyped after Durant dropped 21 points in the first half.

In the first two quarters of Thursday's preseason game between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns, Durant had 21 points, four rebounds and two assists. He shot 57.0% and was 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, "The King" also had an impressive first half. He ended the first two quarters with 19 points, three rebounds and two assists. He was 6-for-11 from the floor, including 3-for-5 from the 3-point area.

However, fans were more impressed with Kevin Durant and went on to praise him over LeBron James. One fan claimed that KD has always been better than LeBron, who got called "LeMickey."

"COOKED LEMICKEY," the fan wrote.

Another fan claimed that KD remains as the best small forward in the league:

"This is why Kd clears every sf in the nba btw."

One fan will have LeBron fans shaking in anger:

"I can see why LeBron did all that hiding from KD."

Of course, LeBron fans will defend their king:

"Literally competing with a dude in his 21st season stop it," a fan replied.

One LA Lakers fans went all-in against Kevin Durant:

Here're other reactions and memes on X (formerly Twitter) to KD's first-half dominance without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal:

Kevin Durant committed to playing for Team USA next year

Kevin Durant playing for Team USA (Photo: Olympics.com)

Kevin Durant is one of several NBA superstars rumored to be playing for Team USA next year in the Paris Olympics. Durant has won three Olympic gold medals but could be eyeing a record fourth in 2024.

"The Slim Reaper" told Yahoo! Sports that he's committed to playing for the United States in the Olympics. He was Team USA's most recognizable name in the Tokyo Olympics, and that was just a year removed from recovering from an Achilles tear.

"I'm 100% committed," Durant said. "It's on whoever is making the calls. They put the team together. They make the calls, but yeah, I'm committed to playing this summer if they would have me on the team."

Apart from Kevin Durant, other NBA superstars linked to represent Team USA in next year's Paris Olympics include LeBron James, Steph Curry, Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum.

