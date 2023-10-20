"Little sacrifice for everybody": Bradley Beal on what adjustments Suns 'Big 3' will have to make on offensive end

Bradley Beal will be making his competitive debut for the Phoenix Suns in less than a week. He arrived from the Washington Wizards in the offseason via trade, joining two of the best scorers in the game – Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. What will the trio have to do to make it work?

In an interview with Sirius XM NBA Radio, Beal explained that it will all be about sacrifice for all three of them. Durant has the luxury of previously teaming up with other scores during his stint with the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Booker has only been the main scorer during his stint with the Suns. Beal started his career as second-fiddle to John Wall before he took over the team during the 2019-20 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It will be a change for everybody," Beal said. "None of us have played on the floor with three guys who can score the ball anytime, anywhere on the floor.

"I think it will be an adjustment for everybody. It will have to be a little sacrifice for everybody for this engine to keep on running."

Expand Tweet

The Phoenix Suns have been very aggressive since Mat Ishbia bought the team from Robert Sarver last season. Devin Booker is the only remaining player from the team that went to the NBA Finals in 2021.

Booker is arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA today, while Kevin Durant will always be himself despite his age. Beal has a similar game with Booker, which could pose a problem for the Suns.

They don't have a true point guard and playmaker, but as Beal mentioned, it will all be about sacrifice. If they can come together and make things work, the Suns could win their first NBA championship.

Also Read: Larsa Pippen shares highlight reel of son Justin amid accusations regarding Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Lakers release

Miami had no interest in Bradley Beal this summer

Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns (Photo: Suns.com)

Bradley Beal had control when he demanded a trade out of the Washington Wizards.

He had a no-trade clause and would have had to accept a trade for it to happen. The Phoenix Suns were the only team that had serious interest in him, with the Miami Heat being linked through rumors.

However, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported in the latest episode of "The Lowe Post" podcast that the Heat had no interest in Beal. Lowe explained that the Heat didn't think that Beal was better than Tyler Herro.

"From what I heard, the Heat looked at that situation and said, 'We don't think Bradley Beal, who's seven years older than Tyler Herro, is 30 million dollars better than Tyler Herro going forward," Lowe said.

Also Read: "$60 million is $60 million" - Stephen A. Smith reminds Ja Morant of his contract losses on top of $7.7 million lost in suspensions