"Pop would rather retire": Richard Jefferson jokes that Gregg Popovich would end his career rather than coach James Harden

Richard Jefferson got some jokes about James Harden and Gregg Popovich on a recent episode of "Road Trippin'" podcast with Channing Frye and Allie LaForce. The crew discussed the possibility of Harden playing for the San Antonio Spurs and Jefferson quickly turned it down with a hilarious quip.

LaForce asked if they could see Harden in a team like the Spurs under coach Popovich. Frye thought it was ridiculous to think that the former MVP, who has demanded a trade for the third time in three years, will get to do all the things has been doing under Pop.

RJ even joked that the Hall of Fame coach would rather retire than have Harden on his team. He said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Pop would rather retire. This is me being respectful, Pop would rather retire. I'm joking, Pop. I'm not speaking for Pop, but that is not ... something I've seen in my 20 years in the league."

James Harden made headlines yesterday when he missed Philadelphia 76ers practice ahead of their final preseason game on Friday. Harden, who has not played a preseason game, was in Houston since Sunday and could be facing some kind of punishment.

However, the Sixers announced earlier today that Harden is out due to personal reasons. It's unclear what the 34-year-old star is dealing with, but there were rumors floating around on X that he's taking care of his sick mother.

Also Read: "COOKED LEMICKEY" - NBA fans in awe of Kevin Durant after scoring 21 points in first half against LeBron James and the Lakers

James Harden unlikely to play on Friday

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers (Photo: NBA.com)

According to new Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse, James Harden is unlikely to play on Friday's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks. Nurse doesn't have time to worry about a player who is not with the team and will focus on the ones who are present.

"I think the organization has made it clear what's going on," Nurse said. "They're working on stuff, as we say, day by day. We had a really good practice today. Very energetic. The guys that were here, that's what we’re focused on."

Harden has been unhappy with the Sixers front office, especially general manager Daryl Morey. His relationship with the franchise has been murky ever since he called Morey a liar during his tour of China. He wants to get traded to the LA Clippers, but Morey is adamant about receiving a substantial package for the former MVP.

Also Read: "Little sacrifice for everybody" - Bradley Beal on what adjustments Suns 'Big 3' will have to make on offensive end