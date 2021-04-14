Floyd Mayweather donation: When the undefeated boxer pledged to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

In 2020, Floyd Mayweather lent a helping hand to people dealing with the adversities inflicted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The retired boxer released a video on TMZ Sports, assuring a generous donation for the disadvantaged.

Floyd Mayweather also mentioned dealing with the demise of Roger Mayweather, his uncle, and Josie Harris (mother of Floyd's three children). After four years of struggling with Type-2 diabetes, Roger Mayweather passed away in 2020. The veteran boxing coach was a crucial part of the TMT fight camp throughout Floyd's pro boxing career:

"I haven't had the chance to come out and really talk to the world and talk to the people. Because I have been dealing with a lot. The loss of the mother of my children; she was a significant other. Dealing with a great trainer, uncle, a father figure -- Roger Mayweather."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Zab Judah met on April 8, 2006 in a fight that had a bit of everything …



🔘Controversial no-knockdown in Round 2

🔘A riot after the 10th

🔘 Floyd became a 4-division championpic.twitter.com/TVs4ZKB7k6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 8, 2021

"I am affected by this, it hurts. To see what the world is going through. But I want us to stick together and keep believing. No one is perfect. I make mistakes all the time. And the only thing I can do is try to become better. But I'm here to help this world become a better place. So, with everything going on, I am going to continue to do my part."

Floyd Mayweather arranged for the funeral services of George Floyd and Joe Frazier

Floyd Mayweather's charitable side is well-known. In 2011, he offered to pay for the funeral services of legendary boxer Joe Frazier. Floyd also arranged for the funeral of George Floyd, victim of an infamous 2020 police brutality incident.

Mayweather is said to have taken care of four funeral services in remembrance of George Floyd.

My Condolences go out to the family of the late great Joe Frazier. #TheMoneyTeam will pay for his Funeral services. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 8, 2011

The former world champion has refrained from speaking about his charitable side. In an interview with ESPN, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe revealed that Floyd Mayweather quietly paid for the funeral services of Genaro Hernandez, a former world champion who died of cancer in 2011:

"The money that I will be giving up is to feed the people that don't have a lot as of right now, in this situation. I will continue to give back and I would never talk about it. As long as God knows that I'm doing a good deed, that's what is important to me", said Floyd Mayweather.