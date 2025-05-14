Floyd Mayweather flexes $10,000 Boston Celtics first-half bet ahead of NBA playoff clash

Floyd Mayweather is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. He retired from the sport in 2017, walking away with a perfect 50-0 record, which includes defeating a record 23 champions during his career. 'Money' received the highest honor in the sport when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021, his first year of eligibility.
His skills inside the ring allowed Mayweather to consistently rank among the highest earners in all sports. The quintuple champion has often been known to showcase his lavish lifestyle while also revealing numerous betting slips to the public. He once again earned a significant payout after betting $ 10,000 on the Boston Celtics to lead the New York Knicks by at least three points at halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday.
The boxing legend shared a photo of his slip, which earned him winnings of $ 8,695.65. 65, to his Instagram story.
Check out Floyd Mayweather's betting slip for the first half of the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks matchup below:
The Celtics entered the locker room with an 11-point lead at halftime, allowing Mayweather to collect on his bet comfortably. However, things weren't as favorable for Boston in the second half, as they were outscored by 19, losing the game 121-113 and falling into a 3-1 series deficit. To make matters worse, they lost superstar forward Jayson Tatum for the remainder of the postseason - and likely for most of next season - after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.
Floyd Mayweather responds to claims that he is broke
While Floyd Mayweather has frequently showcased a flashy lifestyle, a rumor recently suggested he may not be as wealthy as he appears. The International Boxing Hall of Famer dispelled those claims during an appearance at The Real Deal's New York City Real Estate Forum, stating:
"Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt. I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name and build my reputation. I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family.
"I kept thinking about life after boxing and generational wealth. When I started with real estate, I skipped over eight figures and I went to nine figures. I wanted my payouts to be bigger so I could travel with my family and friends. I don’t want to call this a real estate dynasty; it’s just building generational wealth." [h/t Realtor.com]
Mayweather topped Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes in the 2010s. The highly respected business magazine reported that the boxing star earned a staggering $915 million over the decade.
