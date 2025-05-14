  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Floyd Mayweather flexes $10,000 Boston Celtics first-half bet ahead of NBA playoff clash

Floyd Mayweather flexes $10,000 Boston Celtics first-half bet ahead of NBA playoff clash

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified May 14, 2025 01:04 GMT
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Floyd Mayweather shows off winning ticket [Image credits: Getty Images]

Floyd Mayweather is widely considered one of the greatest boxers of all time. He retired from the sport in 2017, walking away with a perfect 50-0 record, which includes defeating a record 23 champions during his career. 'Money' received the highest honor in the sport when he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2021, his first year of eligibility.

Ad

His skills inside the ring allowed Mayweather to consistently rank among the highest earners in all sports. The quintuple champion has often been known to showcase his lavish lifestyle while also revealing numerous betting slips to the public. He once again earned a significant payout after betting $ 10,000 on the Boston Celtics to lead the New York Knicks by at least three points at halftime of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Monday.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The boxing legend shared a photo of his slip, which earned him winnings of $ 8,695.65. 65, to his Instagram story.

Check out Floyd Mayweather's betting slip for the first half of the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks matchup below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Floyd Mayweather&#039;s betting slip
Floyd Mayweather's betting slip

The Celtics entered the locker room with an 11-point lead at halftime, allowing Mayweather to collect on his bet comfortably. However, things weren't as favorable for Boston in the second half, as they were outscored by 19, losing the game 121-113 and falling into a 3-1 series deficit. To make matters worse, they lost superstar forward Jayson Tatum for the remainder of the postseason - and likely for most of next season - after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

Ad

Floyd Mayweather responds to claims that he is broke

While Floyd Mayweather has frequently showcased a flashy lifestyle, a rumor recently suggested he may not be as wealthy as he appears. The International Boxing Hall of Famer dispelled those claims during an appearance at The Real Deal's New York City Real Estate Forum, stating:

"Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. But if that’s what you call having two private jets, owning 100 buildings, and being able to do what you want, then I’m pretty sure everybody is going bankrupt. I’m not a liar. I work hard to build my name and build my reputation. I’m not going to let anyone go out there and smear my name and talk bad about me and my family.
Ad
"I kept thinking about life after boxing and generational wealth. When I started with real estate, I skipped over eight figures and I went to nine figures. I wanted my payouts to be bigger so I could travel with my family and friends. I don’t want to call this a real estate dynasty; it’s just building generational wealth." [h/t Realtor.com]

Mayweather topped Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes in the 2010s. The highly respected business magazine reported that the boxing star earned a staggering $915 million over the decade.

About the author
Caleb Gebrewold

Caleb Gebrewold

Caleb has been a sports writer for around five years and has plied his trade at Sportskeeda for the last two. Alongside being an MMA writer for the organization, he reports on boxing, college football, college basketball, and college baseball, and has also covered world-renowned leagues like the NBA and NFL. He has previously worked with FanSided Sports.

Caleb holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Purdue University, which now helps him to provide accurate information to his readers with a personalized touch. Being an MMA fan since childhood, Caleb’s Mt. Rushmore of fighters consists of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.

While writing an article, Caleb keeps clear of unreliable sources. His research process includes gaining the maximum knowledge on the topic through credible websites like UFC, ESPN, and Sherdog.

Outside of work, Caleb likes watching and playing sports.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications