Floyd Mayweather gets upset with broadcaster over losing bet worth $42,000 - "It’s only some pocket change but it’s the principle"

Floyd Mayweather was frustrated after being given the wrong score for the San Jose Spartans vs. Utah State Aggies game.

'Money' is a noted gambler, mainly because he has a lot of exactly that. Throughout his boxing career, Mayweather made hundreds of millions of dollars and defeated names such as Manny Pacquiao and more.

However, now in retirement as a professional boxer, he's turned his attention to other things. One of his favorite things to do is seemingly bet on sports. If one has followed Mayweather's social media accounts for a while, they've likely seen him post his betting slips.

That being said, Mayweather, like any man who gambles on sports, has lost and lost often. However, it's not too often that he goes to collect on a win only to find out that he lost. That's exactly what happened earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, the retired boxer put ESPN on blast for displaying the wrong score for an NCAA basketball game. Mayweather put $22,000 on Utah State winning by more than seven at halftime. ESPN's app displayed them as leading by eight.

However, they were actually only winning by seven, meaning that Mayweather lost the bet. Based on his Instagram post, he's not happy about that fact. He wrote:

"ESPN’s app showed Utah State being up by 8 points at the half, but when I went to cash my ticket the Sportsbook told me that I lost. I’ve known ESPN to have the most official scores. It’s only some pocket change but it’s the principle."

What's the most money that Floyd Mayweather has lost on a bet?

As Floyd Mayweather said, his loss earlier this week, thanks to Utah State, is only pocket change to him.

That being said, 'Money' has made some massive, massive bets over the years. While he's won a lot of those bets, he hasn't won them all. In 2014, Mayweather landed himself in the record books for the wrong reasons.

That Feb., he reportedly bet $13 million dollars on the Denver Broncos to win the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks. The team was led by former MVP Peyton Manning and was favored to win.

Instead, the Seattle Seahawks won 43-8 in one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl history. To date, the wager is still the largest recorded one in sports history. It's safe to say that this is one bet that Mayweather would like back.

With the Super Bowl around the corner, both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers should be keeping an eye out for 'Money'.