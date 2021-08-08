Floyd Mayweather reveals that his Facebook account was hacked, apologizes if anyone received messages from him

Floyd Mayweather's official Facebook account was recently hacked.

According to 'Money', the hacker may have sent a couple of direct messages to other Facebook users and also commented on posts pretending to be Floyd Mayweather.

My Facebook was hacked, sorry if my page contacted anyone or commented….. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 8, 2021

Seemingly no suspicious or controversial activity was seen. Mayweather clarified talk of any possible wrong-doings from his account.

The incident can be traced back to Facebook's history of spam and hacks, which sees millions of users bombarded with the same links and messages..

It's possible that the hacker sent direct messages to Mayweather's followers or contacts. Fans were quick to react to the boxing legend's tweet.

Even Mr money Mayweather can’t stop hackers with the amount of money he has The shit people can write and send on a hacked account and transfer all your money 💴😭😭 #MrMoney #Mayweather #Hacked #Facebook #Boxing https://t.co/l5FsBbNWpM — *LittleChic ❤️❤️❤️ (@_Littlechic_) August 8, 2021

Some fans reacted with humor in response to Mayweather's post:

[via Floyd Mayweather's official Facebok Account]

Floyd Mayweather is the richest athlete in combat sports history with over $800 million in career earnings. The American does not shy away from frequently flaunting his wealth and possessions on social media, which was perhaps the motive behind the hack.

Floyd Mayweather poked fun at Conor McGregor after his leg break at UFC 264

Floyd Mayweather posted a picture on his social media after UFC 264 which taunted Conor McGregor's leg break in his fight with Dustin Poirier.

One of the Irishman's fiercest rivals to date, Mayweather did not miss the opportunity to poke fun at his former opponent.

Mayweather posted a picture in which McGregor's leg was was edited to look like it was broken, resembling his actual injury in the main event of UFC 264.

"Y'all got it twisted! I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg" - Mayweather exclaimed humorously on Instagram.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his injury after a surgical procedure was done on his leg to fix his broken tibia and fibula bones.

He's likely to be sidelined for a while. However, is still working hard in the gym, showcasing his dedication towards the sport and his hunger to come back.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard