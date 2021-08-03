"Where there's a will, there's a way" - Conor McGregor posts another photo from the gym showing off his commitment

The fighting pride of Ireland, Conor McGregor, continues to post photos of himself on social media where he's working out in the gym. 'Notorious' has been uploading pictures to social media since his UFC 264 loss to Dustin Poirier, where the MMA icon broke his leg.

McGregor went through surgery to fix his broken tibia and fibula, right after which he began posting photos of himself working out in the gym with a cast. Following the removal of the cast, the Irishman was seen training in the gym in a leg brace. Conor McGregor is still active in the gym and wants to showcase his dedication and perseverance on his road to recovery. His most recent post was captioned:

"Where there’s a will, there’s a way! Get it done! @McGregorfast"

Mcgregor was seen wearing a 'McGregor FAST' program T-shirt representing his will and drive to get back to the sport as soon as possible. The program is a long-term fitness strategy invented by Conor McGregor and his team for athletes and fitness-savvy persons around the globe.

Conor McGregor's 'McGregor FAST' Training Program

The McGregor FAST or McGregor Fighting Aerobic/Anaerobic System of Training is a fitness program designed by Conor McGregor's team. The official website of the program describes it as "a program designed to transform his [McGregor's] body and compete at the highest levels."

Users engage in these workouts in personalized heart zones that range between red, orange, and green depending on the level of intensity. Each workout is tailored to the athlete's personalized requirements and athletic goals.

Watch as @TheNotoriousMMA reacts to Conor’s Corner, the newest feature of the McGregor FAST app where you can send photos of support directly to Conor in his Cali Gym. Head to the McGregor FAST app to see the full clip with all the shoutouts. pic.twitter.com/BBnd2nbqzk — McGregor FAST (@McGregorFast) June 27, 2021

Numerous other athletes and fighters have been sighted following the 'FAST' program developed by Conor McGregor and his team.

Here's former Bellator fighter and current Bare Knuckle Boxing world champion Bec Rawlings training for her fight implementing the 'McGregor FAST' program in her regime:

Below is a video of Conor McGregor working in the 'Red Zone' of the 'FAST' program where the body is supposedly tested and worked to the limits:

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari