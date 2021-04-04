Floyd Mayweather's friend committed suicide: What happened to Earl Hayes?

Floyd Mayweather's friend, Earl Hayes, died by suicide after he killed his wife, Stephanie Moseley, in December 2014.

According to Mayweather, Hayes and Moseley were intoxicated during the tragic incident. The legendary boxer said Hayes called him on FaceTime and uttered "I love you" to him, before reaching out for his gun and shooting Moseley and himself.

Hayes believed his wife was cheating on him, which is why he decided to kill her, according to a report by TMZ. Hayes was a rapper who was once signed to Floyd Mayweather's record label. Both men are believed to have been close friends with each other.

Hayes' wife, Moseley, was an actress. She was best known for her role in the VH1 drama, 'Hit the Floor'. Moseley was also a dancer, and had worked with leading music artists lincluding Beyonce, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey and many others.

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Floyd Mayweather admitted that Hayes called him on FaceTime before killing his wife and himself:

"I was sitting with Melissia Brim (ex-girlfriend), and my best friend (Earl Hayes) called me on FaceTime. We were talking a little bit, he put Stephanie (Moseley) on the phone, I talked to her," said Mayweather. "He reached down and put out a gun. I said, 'Man, what are you doing with that gun?'. He started shooting, then he shot her, and then he put the gun to his head. And that's what it was. Then I had to bury my best friend," Mayweather added.

Rapper 50 Cent accused Floyd Mayweather of causing Earl Hayes' suicide

Four years after the incident, Floyd Mayweather's arch nemesis, 50 Cent, accused the legendary boxer of causing his friend's suicide. The iconic rapper claimed Mayweather was sleeping with Hayes' wife, which infuriated him and ultimately led Hayes to kill Stephanie Moseley and himself:

“Tell everybody why you was on FaceTime when he killed Stephanie and himself. Because he was confronting you about f****ng his wife. You was pumping all that Trey Songz s**t, get the f**k outta here. You didn’t give a f**k you just went to watch the ball game," 50 Cent wrote on his deleted Instagram post.

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather have consistently targeted each other on social media. 'Money' recently stated that he plans to compete in several exhibition boxing matches this year. He said he is interested in sharing the boxing ring with 50 Cent and maybe putting an end to their infamous rivalry.