When rapper 50 Cent challenged Floyd Mayweather to read a page from Harry Potter book

The beef between rapper Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson and one of the greatest boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather, has a rich history going back a decade. Rumor has it the two may even fight each other inside the boxing ring in 2021.

One of the most interesting episodes of their beef is now regaining hype as an old video by 50 Cent, posted in August 2014, went viral on social media.

50 cent challenged mayweather to read a page of harry potter when they were beefing ill see if i can find the vid — Pr*to (@PlSSINMYASS) March 19, 2021

The video purportedly came as a response to Floyd Mayweather's comment regarding 50 Cent, in which he said, "F**K 50".

The video featured 50 Cent challenging Floyd Mayweather to a task at a time when the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was at its peak. Therefore, in the video, 50 Cent started with the generic opening of the Ice Bucket Challenge. Instead of the usual challenge, 50 Cent suggested Floyd Mayweather read a full page of a Harry Potter novel.

He said:

"Oh, God, I looked at the computer and the computer said [that] Floyd said... 'F**k 50'. I'm like, what are you saying f**k me for?!" In the next clip, 50 Cent appeared in an open space with a bucket full of ice in front of him. He said, "This is a special ALS challenge. For you, Floyd. If you can read one full page of a Harry Potter book, ni**a, I will give $750,000 to whatever charitable organization you want."

How is talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel related to 50 Cent's challenge to Floyd Mayweather?

Advertisement

50 Cent went on to add on to the specifications of his challenge. Besides offering a whopping $750,000 donation, 50 Cent also stated that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel had agreed to air Floyd Mayweather's challenge live on his show:

"I got a phone call from my man Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Kimmel said that if Floyd accepts the challenge, then he will put it on the actual show. So, you can read it on the show. We don't want to put pressure on you. We know you can't pronounce those words in that Harry Potter book, so we are going to let you read 'Cat in the Hat'."

'Money' Floyd Mayweather replied by saying that he does not need to read to pay his bills. He also took to Twitter to jab back at 50 Cent, posting a photo of two cheques amounting to a whopping sum of $72,276,000. He captioned the post, "Read this..."

Read this $72,276,000.00. God bless. pic.twitter.com/dpwE3X7eLR — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) August 23, 2014