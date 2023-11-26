Floyd Mayweather sat ringside to watch his protege, Curmel Moton, climb to 2-0 in professional boxing after a first-round KO win this weekend.

Moton took on Hunter Turbyfill in a walkout bout after the main event between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade. The budding pugilist looked at ease from the opening bell, and scored two knockdowns in Round 1 before dropping his opponent with a body shot late in the round.

Turbyfill was unable to get up, and the referee waived the fight off with only one second remaining in the round.

Curmel Moton is signed to Floyd Mayweather's promotional company, and has trained under the guidance of 'Money' since a young age.

Curmel Moton is a highly-touted prospect, who according to Floyd Mayweather, could already defeat world champions among boxing's smaller weight classes.

Moton is just 17 years old, and applied for special permission from the Nevada State Athletic Commission in order to compete professionally before turning 18. The prospect holds an amatuer record of 156-7, and is expected to follow in the footsteps of his mentor.

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III set to face-off in a rematch following chaotic brawl in June

Floyd Mayweather is scheduled to square off against John Gotti III in a much-anticipated rematch in February 2024, following their clash earlier this year.

The pair faced off in an exhibition clash in June, with chaos unfolding before their fight even began, as the respective entourages of Mayweather and Gotti were involved in a scuffle.

Once the fight began, 'Money' took control and dominated his less-experienced opponent for six rounds before the referee waived off the fight. But the bout did not end there, as Gotti attempted to charge Mayweather and re-start the fight, inciting a brawl in the ring.

Gotti stated that Mayweather was a sworn enemy for life in the aftermath of their fight, but it appears that he will have a chance to exact his revenge in the squared circle, as the pair will face-off in a rematch next year.

TalkSport boxing editor, Michael Benson, took to X to share the following news:

"ANNOUNCED: Floyd Mayweather will face John Gotti III in a rematch of their exhibition fight that descended into a brawl on Feb 9th/10th/11th in Las Vegas. Exact date TBC."

