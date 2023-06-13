BREAKING: John Gotti III suspended by commission, Floyd Mayweather escapes scot-free after exhibition brawl

The Florida State Athlete Commission has taken action against John Gotti III, imposing a suspension in response to the mass brawl against Floyd Mayweather. Meanwhile, in a contrasting turn of events, Mayweather has managed to avoid any repercussions.

A heated altercation unfolded at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida during the exhibition match between Mayweather and Gotti III, leading to a chaotic brawl. The referee, Kenny Bayless, faced significant challenges in containing their constant clinches and putting an end to their exchange of offensive remarks. The tense atmosphere and escalating confrontation ultimately resulted in the referee calling off the fight.

Check out the entire sequence of events below:

Following the post-fight brawl, John Gotti III has been handed a six-month suspension by the Florida State Athletic Commission. In contrast, no disciplinary measures have been taken against Floyd Mayweather.

Fans react to Floyd Mayweather getting immunity over John Goti III

Fans express their discontent as Floyd Mayweather receives immunity while John Gotti III faces repercussions for their roles in the post-fight brawl.

Twitter user @_ydksab remarked:

"Mayweathers team rag dolled Jake Paul but didn't dare to do anything to the mobs family."

Another user @Linea1Fury reacted:

"Mayweather has the complexion for protection."

@allHAILbogey reflected on Goti III's impartial suspension:

"He's getting suspended for running up and still getting rocked."

@jksmnsss commented:

"He got stopped, got a belt after the bell and got suspended." 🤣🤣🤣

Social media user @thecatalyst610 reacted:

"Why would there be any punishment for Mayweather?" 😅

@AngloPigeon reacted:

"One rule for black Americans another rule for the rest #BlackPrivileged."

