Floyd Mayweather Jr. showed off his plethora of sneakers in his latest video and garnered mixed reactions from fans.

'Money' Mayweather is known for flaunting his money and his purchases. True to his moniker, he regularly gives fans a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle he earned by being the highest-paid boxer in the sport's history. In his latest video, the 46-year-old showed fans his sneaker room. In the video, he boasts about wearing each sneaker only once.

One fan responded to the video saying:

"Vulgar"

Another fan spoke about how billionaires never flaunt their wealth:

"We don’t see this kind of stuff from Bezos, Musk and them but yeah do you my guy."

"We don't see this kind of stuff from Bezos, Musk and them but yeah do you my guy."

One fan wondered whether Mayweather was trying to stay relevant:

"Trying to stay relevant are we Floyd?"

However, one fan came to his defense by saying:

"Enjoying the fruits of his career. Anybody else would be if they were in his position. I want to see his entire house, like a cribs tour. He doesn't look too confident on that ladder."

"Enjoying the fruits of his career. Anybody else would be if they were in his position. I want to see his entire house, like a cribs tour. He doesn't look too confident on that ladder."

Fans gave mixed reactions in the comments. While some were bored by Mayweather flaunting his wealth, others were intrigued by it and wanted to see more.

Floyd Mayweather flaunts his enormous TVs in 'one of his houses'

It is no secret that Floyd Mayweather owns multiple houses in the United States itself. The former professional boxer has multiple businesses to his name and is still active, getting paid millions for exhibition fights, despite some fans claiming he is 'broke'. In a recent video, he showed off his enormous TVs in one of his houses:

"I'm back home, I'm back in one of my homes. I was going to watch a movie but I think Imma go train, go workout tonight. I got an exhibition June eleventh. I got a big TV, people say I got huge, crazy TVs. I got a crazy big TV."

He added:

"I got big TVs everywhere, all around my house. If you ain't gonna do it big, don't do it at all."

Floyd Mayweather shows off his TVs

Floyd Mayweather is currently preparing for his next exhibition fight against John Gotti III on June 11 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The 46-year-old boxer has been unbeatable even in his exhibition matches, outclassing all of his opponents so far.

