Fans worldwide have been waiting for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul with bated breath. One of the biggest PPVs of the year is finally here.

The undefeated boxer will face the social media sensation in an 8-round exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul will headline the event on Showtime PPV. There are also several other fights on the card that will set the tone for the main event.

Let's look at the entire fight card for Showtime PPV: Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

In yet another celebrity encounter, Chad Johnson will face Brian Maxwell on the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight card.

The 6-time Pro-Bowler, Chad Ochocinco Johnson, has found an opportunity to have some fun in a sport he won't indulge in professionally. The former NFL wide receiver will scratch mainstream boxing off his bucket list when he takes on the fighter from Virginia, Brian Maxwell.

Brian Maxwell is a veteran of the fight game. Boasting immense experience in MMA and bare-knuckle fighting, the 33-year-old is a tough draw for the debutant Ochocinco.

However, the Virginia native is 0-3 in boxing. He will look to turn his luck around in what should be a relatively easy win over Ochocinco.

The fight will be a traditional 4-round exhibition bout, and a win for Maxwell won't go on his record.

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina

Badou Jack was initially slated to butt heads with Jean Pascal in what would have been the co-main event for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul card. However, the latter failed a drug test for performance-enhancing drugs, thus bringing his time on the card to an end. Pascal tested positive for Epitrenbolone, Drostanolone, and Drostanolone Metabolite A.

My fight with @jeanpascalchamp is OFF as he tested positive for 3 different steroids. We suspected he was dirty the first time around and @Vada_testing confirmed it this time.

I’m still fighting on June 6th and my team is looking for a replacement opponent.

Alhamdulillah 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/hXIw6LOF8L — Badou Jack (@BadouJack) May 29, 2021

The bout would have marked a rematch between the 175-pounders after they initially fought in December 2019. Badou Jack would have been looking for revenge after losing the first fight by split decision.

However, Pascal has since been replaced by the unbeaten Dervin Colina. The 33-year-old Venezuelan, though, has barely fought anyone of note and will be the underdog heading into the bout.

Jarret Hurd vs. Luis Arias

The former unified super welterweight champion is seemingly back at it again. Jarrett Hurd is 25-1 and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Santana.

However, the road to the top of the super welterweight division goes through Luis Arias. He is, though, without a win in three fights. Arias lost to Luke Keeler and Daniel Jacobs, and drew against Gabriel Rosado.

Hurd had previously expressed a deep desire to butt heads with super-middleweight contemporary Jermell Charlo, touting it as the next big fight to make.

However, the latter has not expressed the same enthusiasm towards the same. Perhaps a Hurd win on June 6th could put Charlo and the division on notice.

Shouldnt Hurd Be Calling Out Jrock,?? RT @PBConFOX: Jarrett Hurd says he won't move up from 154 until he and Jermell Charlo settle their unfinished business 👀 pic.twitter.com/zp0CGdn3lf — JERMELL CHARLO (@TwinCharlo) May 27, 2021

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Since the event on June 6th will be headlined by an exhibition bout, there are several regulations that fans may find unusual when they tune in to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

Considering the nature of the fight, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation will not be overseeing the bout. However, a referee will officiate the fight to ensure the safety of Mayweather and Paul.

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Press Conference

Since this is not a professional fight, a winner will not be announced at the end of the bout. However, the referee can stop the contest if he deems it necessary or if a KO/TKO occurs.

These rules are not unlike the ones asserted by the California State Athletic Commission when Iron Mike Tyson saw himself butting heads with Roy Jones Jr. in a massive comeback for both parties involved.

However, the difference between the two lies in the staggering contrast between the physical makeup and the experience that Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul bring to the fold.

