What did Logan Paul say about Hasbulla Magomedov at a media event for his fight with Floyd Mayweather?

Dagestani social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has attracted the attention of millions of fans with his entertaining videos, including Logan Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer recently heaped praise on Hasbulla, adding that he wants the 18-year-old to walk him out for his boxing showdown against Floyd Mayweather.

Paul will challenge Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on June 6, 2021. The event will be held live from the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather were both present at a recently concluded media event, where they squared off for the second time. While speaking to reporters, Paul referred to Hasbulla as "the greatest fighter" and stated that he will be channelizing his "inner Hasbulla" during his bout against Mayweather.

"I know as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest fighter of our time, we are going to get the job done," said Paul. "I'm channeling him. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want him to walk out with me. Give me Hasbulla!" he added.

Hasbulla became an internet sensation after a video of him punching his friend went viral online. Since then, he has appeared in plenty of hilarious videos, making him a popular personality in the world of combat sports.

Logan Paul still can't believe that he is fighting Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul - Press Conference

Logan Paul said that the mere thought of him sharing a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather seems "crazy."

When his manager suggested the idea of challenging the legendary boxer, Paul said that he laughed at him simply because it didn't seem real enough.

"This is fu****g crazy, like look around. We have already defied the odds. We already did it. When my manager said 'hey man, would you ever fight Floyd Mayweather?', I laughed. I can't believe it. This is fu****g crazy. The bell is going to ring, I'm literally going to say it loud 'this is crazy' and then just fu****g put on a show," said Paul.

Logan Paul is currently 0-1 as a professional boxer. Meanwhile, Mayweather boasts a perfect 50-0 record. The latter's last professional boxing match was against UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh