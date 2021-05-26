Watch: Social media sensation Hasbulla fights off a monkey while dressed as a chef

Social media sensation Hasbulla Magomedov has been featured in yet another comedy skit that has garnered significant attention on social media.

The video features Hasbulla jestingly fighting off a monkey while dressed as a chef. Fans can watch a part of his skit in the video embedded below:

(Video courtesy: Fightful MMA)

The video features Hasbulla dressed as a chef in what appears to be the dining area of a restaurant. A monkey is seen playfully charging at Hasbulla, who then hastily retreats. Upon seeing Hasbulla retreat, the monkey pursues him around the dining area.

The social media star tries to punch and kick in a bid to discourage the monkey from following him, but to no avail. The monkey continues pursuing Hasbulla and then proceeds to jump on a nearby chair.

Fondly referred to by many as ‘Mini Khabib,’ Hasbulla Magomedov is a social media sensation in his native Dagestan. Hasbulla is a well-known personality in MMA circles, owing to his skits wherein he lightheartedly spars with children and pretends to be MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Certain sections of the MMA community had initially mistaken Hasbulla as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s son. However, this misconception was eventually corrected, as his popularity grew and it was revealed that he isn’t related to Nurmagomedov.

Hasbulla is said to be a huge fan of the former UFC lightweight champion and has even met the latter. A video of Hasbulla and Khabib Nurmagomedov dining together further contributed to the rise in the Dagestani social media star’s popularity.

Hasbulla rose to fame by impersonating Khabib Nurmagomedov in comedy skits on social media

Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov is an 18-year-old entertainer from Dagestan, Russia, the same region Khabib Nurmagomedov hails from. Hasbulla reportedly suffers from a growth disorder, owing to which his voice, height, and other physical characteristics resemble that of a child's even though he is an adult.

He rose to prominence in his native Dagestan by mimicking Khabib Nurmagomedov and pretending to fight children. The videos eventually grabbed the attention of Nurmagomedov's fans online, who were captivated by the comedic nature of the skits. Despite his fame and success on social media, Hasbulla has claimed that he plans to eventually become a theologian.

Meanwhile, his idol, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired from the sport of MMA after beating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission in their lightweight title unification bout at UFC 254 (October 2020).

Khabib's father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020, and 'The Eagle' promised his mother that he wouldn't continue fighting without his father by his side. Khabib fought one last time, in October 2020, before bidding adieu to the sport of MMA.

The UFC and Khabib came to terms with his retirement in March 2021. The UFC subsequently crowned a new lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, who won the vacant title by beating Michael Chandler via second-round TKO at UFC 262 on May 15th, 2021.